The Duke of Cambridge has no plans to attend the football World Cup in Russia – a decision which predates the double agent poisoning, a royal source has said.

The UK’s attendance at the sporting event has become a political issue after former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were targeted by what is believed to be a nerve agent.

As president of the FA, English football’s governing body, William would be expected to have some contact with the national team during the World Cup.

