HERITAGE experts are asking the Scottish public help find more information about a talented female architect who "vanished" from public life.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) are asking help in finding out more details on the life and career of Jean Payton-Reid, who studied at Edinburgh College of Art from 1934-40.

Her designs for several buidlings and projects were recently uncovered.

They included designs for private houses, a music school, a holiday camp for children and even a dam.

Ms Payton-Reid was born on 4 January 1917 during World War I.

Gaining practical experience working in the office of Tarbolton & Ochterlony from 1937 to 1938, Payton-Reid was admitted to the Royal Institute of British Architects after receiving her diploma from ECA in 1940.

She was also a member of the Royal Town Planning Institute but it appears that she had left the profession by 1974.

"This is where the trail goes cold," HES said.

One of the highlights of her work is a design for a National Theatre.

In 1940, Jean entered a series of drawings for the Rowand Anderson Studentship, a competition for architecture students hosted by The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS).

She entered under the pseudonym ‘Lee’.

According to the RIAS Quarterly Journal (No. 64 May 1946), Jean was the only female competitor for the 1939-40 Studentship and she was awarded a £20 prize - around £300 in today’s money.

Niamh Crimmins, Archive and Library Assistant at Heritage Environment Scotland, said: "As I catalogued her work, I became fascinated by her and on International Women’s Day, it would be amazing to find out what happened to this talented architect.

"We would love to know more information about Jean Payton-Reid.

"While, researching this collection I discovered that the Scottish academic painter Robert Payton-Reid (1859-1945) painted a portrait of a young girl titled ‘Jean’ and this could be a relation.

"It would be great to add to our knowledge of this fascinating woman so we are calling on the public to help us celebrate Jean Payton-Reid by getting in touch if they know more."

Anyone with information can email archives@hes.scot.