ANAS Sarwar has raised his race fight with Scotland’s police union with Nicola Sturgeon.

At First Minister’s Questions, the Glasgow Labour MSP accused senior members of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) of trying to gag him over the use of stop and search.

Earlier this week, Mr Sarwar claimed new government research showed ethnic minorities were four times as likely to be stopped, calling it an example of “everyday racism”.

The report’s author said the inference was wrong, as the data was not complete enough to draw conclusions about ethnic bias, though some of the figures were later amended.

David Hamilton, vice chair of the SPF, criticised the MSP on Twitter, saying he had ignored key facts and instead chosen to “play the race card” against Police Scotland officers.

SPF general secretary Calum Steele also accused Mr Sarwar of cynical “shroud waving”.

Mr Sarwar accused the SPF of trying to “shut down” debate.

At FMQs, Ms Sarwar said he had raised the original statistics “in good faith” as they reflected the experiences of his constituents.

He said: “As members across the chamber have recognised, it is unfortunate that some senior figures have attempted to shut down the debate by accusing me of playing the race card or having a personal agenda.

“That attitude needs to be challenged, because this agenda is personal to me and it should be personal to anyone who believes in equality in all its forms.”

Ms Sturgeon said she did not question the good faith of Mr Sarwar or anyone else over the statistics, and said the MSP was right there could be a perception in the Asian community of disproportionate stop and search.

She said: “It is important that we recognise and seek to tackle any perception that our ethnic minority communities have, but it is also important that we recognise the good work that is being done in good faith by police officers the length and breadth of the country.”

Mr Hamilton maintained Mr Sarwar had been wrong.

He said: “He used data he was warned not to use to insinuate racism and he got caught.

“If he wants to talk about perception and experience [I'd] absolutely welcome, that but he misused those figures to make a point and he knows it.”

Mr Hamilton and Mr Sarwar are due to discuss the matter face-to-face at the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee this weekend, where the SPF has a stand.