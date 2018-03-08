One of Scotland's most senior officers has been reinstated after being suspended over what he believed were vexatious complaints.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins had been off work since November pending an investigation in to a series of claims believed to have been made anonymously..

His solicitor, Callum Anderson, of Levy & McRae, said: "ACC Higgins is pleased to return to his duties.

"He has fully cooperated with every stage of the investigation and provided a substantial body of evidence to the Authority to demonstrate that all of the anonymous unspecific allegations against him are entirely without foundation."

Mr Higgins' suspension had a major effect on the running of Police Scotland, The veteran officer had been in charge of key areas of operational support, including armed policing.

His absence was even one of the reasons given for delays to controversial plans to merge Police Scotland with Scottish parts of the British Transport Police.

Mr Higgins was suspended by the Scottish Police Authority, the main civilian watchdog for the force, pending a probe by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, or Pirc.

Some officers felt that probe took too long. It has still to come to an end and Mr Higgins has not yet been cleared.

Solicitor Aaner Anwar on Thursday Tweeted. "Glad to see ACC Bernie Higgins reinstated today by Scottish Police Authority fter being cleared of a no of allegations, farcical investigation by Pirc hopefully to end this week- let’s see how this explain this disaster."

He added: "I understand the inquiry will be concluded by the end of this week and ACC has already been cleared of number of the allegations- look Fw to full explanation from Pirc."

Niven Rennie, a former chief superintendent who supported Mr Higgins, responded: "Don’t wish to say I told you so .....but I told you so. This was an embarrassment that could have been avoided....Bernie Higgins would not have been stupid enough to have placed himself in this situation."

The decision to suspend him was taken by the SPA Board after a number of criminal and misconduct allegations were brought to the Authority’s attention by Pirc. The board has been overhauled since that decision after a series of controversies.

The allegations against Mr Higgins, despite being criminal, if true, were all relatively minor. They included claims he had covered up the theft of a bag that a police officer had taken home to carry kit.