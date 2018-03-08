WILLIE Wonka would have been put to shame by the heady blasts of humbug over FMQs.

“Many things divide the First Minister and me,” began Ruth Davidson, “but on International Women’s Day, I am sure we can agree that we will do everything we can to ensure that the next generation of women has fewer battles to fight.” More peace in politics? Yeah, right...

“Speaking of battles, I ask the FM why, after a decade of SNP Government, a quarter of general practices in Scotland are missing at least one doctor?” And we’re off…

Nicola Sturgeon didn’t have much to say about that, other than a “range of actions” were underway. Funny, that. However she did enjoy noting the GP fall was double in Tory England.

Classic Sturgeon, snorted Ms Davidson. “Judge me by my promises for tomorrow, not by record today.” Which was rather unfair, as the FM doesn’t like being judged on anything.

Ms Davidson then revealed agency workers cost the NHS £300m for the first time last year.

Ms Sturgeon waved her away. Meh, that was just 2 per cent of the staff budget. Besides - and this is the important bit - “that is a third less, proportionately, than the figure south of the border, where of course the Conservatives are actually in government.”

Tory MSPs started grumbling like GPs denied their golf.

Ms Sturgeon then delivered easily the best joke of the day.

“Let me be clear: we set our own standards and do not judge ourselves by standards elsewhere,” she declared.

The chamber spluttered as if a piece of that humbug was lodged in every throat.

Richard Leonard chose self-parody as a line of attack. “I offer greetings and solidarity from the Labour benches on this International Women’s Day.” It was not the optimum choice.

However he did unwittingly expose more nonsense by asking why the FM didn’t top up child benefit by £5 a week to help tackle poverty.

The FM said she was “an advocate of universal benefits” but, er, not universal top-ups.

“If we go down that road, £7 out of every £10 would go to families who do not live in poverty,” she said, oblivious to the glaring contradiction.

Finally, Labour’s Rhoda Grant asked about a new sewage works in Wester Ross.

It was like a breath of fresh air.