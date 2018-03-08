IT is a home which Peter Rabbit would have known well - and a garden he would have raided for many a radish.

The home of the man believed to be the inspiration for the gardener who served as the children's favourite's nemesis is to go under the hammer.

A charming cottage which was once home to Charles McIntosh, a revered naturalist, expert on mushrooms, musician and local postman who became a firm friend of Beatrix Potter has been put up for sale .

The author met McIntosh during a summer break in Perthshire in 1892 and became her mentor through their shared interest in Fungi.

She later wrote: “I asked him to sit down, his head being somewhere in the chandelier. I would not make fun of him for worlds, but he reminded me so much of a damaged lamp post.

"He warmed up to his favourite subject, his comments terse and to the point, and conscientiously accurate When we discussed funguses he became quite excited and spoke with quite poetical feeling about their exquisite colours.

"He promised to send me some through the post, though I very much fear he will never have sufficient assurance to post them.”

READ MORE: Peter Rabbit team apologises for making light of allergies

READ MORE: Scotland poised to cash in on new Beatrix Potter film

During her trips to Perthshire, Potter developed a love of the landscape and its flowers and animals, all of which she closely observed.

The drawings and paintings she later made would inspire her self-published children's book ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit’, while the book’s character of Mr McGregor the gardener bears a striking resemblance to McIntosh.

McIntosh was born in Inver near Dunkeld in 1839, and lived more most of his life in the three-bedroomed, two-storey Inverbraan Cottage, which today bears a plaque noting his achievements.

Offers over £160,000 are being sought for the dwelling, one of four traditional Highland Perthshire houses currently being brought to the market by Bidwells.

A spokeswoman for Bidwells said: “This cottage is quite unique in its history and connection with Beatrix Potter and bears the plaque to confirm that the naturalist and musician Charles McIntosh was born here.

"The property itself is quintessentially Highland Perthshire and is situated in the small hamlet of Inver at the confluence of the rivers Braan and Tay.

"I would like to think that lots of interesting conversations between Beatrix and Charles about the local flora and fauna took place here and there’s certainly lots of beautiful countryside to explore in the vicinity.”

READ MORE: Royal Mint unveils Peter Rabbit coins

Potter's books featuring Peter Rabbit went on to be bestsellers and have been beloved by generations of children.

His adventures will make the jump to the big screen this Easter in a new live-action take on the stories, starring James Corden.