Animal welfare experts were called out to a report of a 12-inch lizard in a woman’s garden – only to find it was an ornamental otter.

The woman found what she thought was a reptile in her cat’s outdoor shelter in her Aberdeen garden.

She called the Scottish SPCA, who came to investigate and discovered the “lizard” was in fact a garden ornament.

It is thought the decorative object may have been placed in the cat shelter as a joke.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Karen Hogg said: “The caller has a shelter set up in her garden as her cat doesn’t always want to come indoors, so she has a cosy bed with food set up for him.

“When she went to check the shelter yesterday she noticed an animal intruder and got a fright.

“I went to check on it and was surprised to find an ornamental otter. Someone must have placed the garden ornament inside as a joke.

“This job can be very tough as we deal with severely injured animals on a daily basis, so it’s quite nice when something like this makes us smile. And it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”