SCOTTISH Youth Theatre has walked this troubled stage before.

In 2014, it also suffered a rejection from Creative Scotland, and, in a dramatic move, was saved by the intervention of the then-First Minister, Alex Salmond. They have received £400,000 in targeted, Government funds since then.

Last April, like arts companies throughout the country, it applied for Regular Funding (RFO) from the arts body, a potential three-year deal which would give the 40-year-old company stability and life into the future.

However, in its ill-fated decision-making after the Scottish budget, it was to be frustrated again.

Again, Creative Scotland decided SYT, based in Glasgow, was not worthy of RFO money. And so the company is now facing closure. One board member said: "The money simply runs out in July."

What will happen now? Creative Scotland is meant to be an 'arms length' body - politicians are meant to have no say in its funding choices. And, back in 2014, some staff felt that its independence had been undermined by Salmond's sudden intervention.

Yesterday Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister, said it was of "serious concern". But she also re-iterated that arms-length principle.

One way of removing that distance would be to take the SYT and make it the sixth National Company - along with the National Theatre of Scotland, Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. It would therefore be directly funded by the Government and not have to go through the RFO ringer again. But does the government want to do this? And money is tight.

Right now, the potential death of Scottish Youth Theatre could be the first tragedy of a remarkable arts funding crisis