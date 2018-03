Sitting and binge watching more than four hours of television a day could increase the risk of bowel cancer among men, a study has revealed.

The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer on Friday, claims men who watch less than an hour of television a day are 35% less likely to develop the disease than peers sitting through more than four hours of programmes.

Data from almost 500,000 men and women between 2006 and 2010 was analysed to investigate a possible link between sedentary behaviour and the risk of developing bowel cancer, and found men who spent less time in front of the TV were also less likely to develop bowel cancer later in life.

Loading article content