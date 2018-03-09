KFC has returned to its former delivery contractor to supply chicken to 350 of its restaurants after hundreds were forced to close last month.

Bidvest Logistics lost its KFC contract to DHL, whose issues with its delivery hub sparked chicken shortages across the country and the vast majority of restaurants shut at one stage.

DHL announced in November that it had been appointed alongside QSL to manage the supply and distribution of food products and packaging for more than 850 KFC restaurants throughout the UK.

Loading article content