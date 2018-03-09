Comedian Jim Davidson has revealed his four divorces have cost him up to £60 million.

The veteran TV host, 64, has been married to his fifth wife, Michelle Cotton, since 2009 and has five children from his different partners.

Appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Davidson said he “absolutely” thought it was always the woman’s fault for his failed relationships and admitted the four divorces had cost him dearly.

Davidson spoke about the cost of his divorces on Piers Morgan’s show (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s how much money I’ve spent over the years. I don’t know, I’m not sure, getting on to 50, 60 million must have passed through my hands.”

Asked how he felt about that, Davidson told Morgan: “Brilliant. Thank God I had it. When I won New Faces I said, ‘mum you’ll never have to work again as long as you live’, and she never did.

“That’s alright, surely? She was a lazy cow, my mum.”

Davidson with wife Michelle Cotton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On his long-lasting relationship with current wife Michelle, he said: “She is a very nice person. She’s impatient, she’s fiery like me. She’s a bear-poker and her mum says, ‘well you need that’”.

He added: “I hope I’m with Michelle for the rest of my life, there’s no one better I’d want to spend the rest of my life with. Liz Hurley, perhaps?”

Davidson also spoke about being arrested as part of Operation Yewtree which he said he found “pretty traumatic”.

“I won’t now have a conversation with a woman in a room without someone else being there,” he said.

“I need to protect myself, I’ve been through the hell. I’m easy to accuse.”

He claimed rumours he had once had a cocaine-fuelled “twelvesome” were false, adding: “Actually it was nine and then three turned up later when we were asleep.”

– Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Jim Davidson airs on Saturday March 10 at 9.50pm.