Comedian Jim Davidson has revealed his four divorces have cost him up to £60 million.

The veteran TV host, 64, has been married to his fifth wife, Michelle Cotton, since 2009 and has five children from his different partners.

Appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Davidson said he “absolutely” thought it was always the woman’s fault for his failed relationships and admitted the four divorces had cost him dearly.

