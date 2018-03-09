Lobbyists will be legally required to register their activity as a new law comes into force on Monday.
The Lobbying (Scotland) Act 2016 requires details of certain face-to-face lobbying to be added to a new online register.
The move is aimed at enabling the public to check who is lobbying MSPs and senior government staff.
Acting Lobbying Registrar Dougie Wands said: “The purpose of the Act is to improve transparency and the new online register is not only easy to use but will allow the public to see the lobbying activity which takes place.”
He added: “For anyone who undertakes face-to-face lobbying of MSPs, Scottish Government Ministers, Special Advisers or Permanent Secretary, you might, by law, have to register this from March 12.
“Don’t get caught out. If you are unsure about whether this applies to you, contact the Lobbying Register Team and they can provide more details.”
The register will be online from Monday at www.lobbying.scot
