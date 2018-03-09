A request to borrow a shovel and a plea for bread to be delivered were just some of the calls to police as the Beast from the East gripped the country.

As last week’s heavy snowfall sparked the first red weather alert of its type, Police Scotland’s service centre responded to thousands of calls from members of the public.

A total of 23,626 calls were made to 101 and 5,508 999 calls were received in the four days leading up to and including Thursday March 1.

