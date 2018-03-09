SCOTTISH students are facing disruption to exams as a universities union warned of more walkouts in an escalating row over pensions.
The University and College Union (UCU) announced a further 14 days of strikes designed to target the examination period between April and June if there is no resolution.
Talks are continuing between the union and Universities UK (UUK) through the conciliation service Acas.
UCU said there could be strikes at 65 institutions, including many in Scotland, and that the union would gather information to see when the next wave of strikes would be most effective at different universities.
But UUK, which represents the universities, said it was disappointed by the continued action and described current talks as serious and constructive.
The dispute centres on proposals put forward by UUK in January which would see the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) move from a “defined benefit” scheme, which gives workers a guaranteed income in their retirement, to become a “defined contribution” scheme, in which pensions are subject to fluctuations in the stock market.
UUK maintains that the pension scheme has a deficit of more than £6 billion that cannot be ignored. UCU argues that the current proposals would leave a typical lecturer almost £10,000 a year worse off in retirement.
UCU general secretary Sally Hunt said: “The union would prefer dialogue and I have given my personal commitment to Acas UCU is serious about reaching deal.”
