THERE were faces as red as the people’s flag at the opening of the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee, after the party misspelled the name of its founder.
A huge projection over the main stage announced the “Keir Hardy Awards”, prompting claims the party now had more in common with Laurel and Hardy than its first MP.
Scottish leader Richard Leonard, who is secretary of the Keir Hardie Society and prides himself on his knowledge of Labour history, was standing below the mistake at the time.
The error came hot on the heels of UK leader Jeremy Corbyn getting the number of his MPs wrong on the eve of the gathering, claiming the party won six seats in Scotland last year’s general election, when it actually won seven.
Hardie was spelled correctly in the conference programme and on the awards themselves.
SNP MSP George Adam said: "Richard Leonard must be raging - it's absolutely humiliating that his own party doesn't seem to know who their own founder and Richard Leonard's favourite person from all of history ever is. This is typically shambolic from Scottish Labour - roll on the rest of conference."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacted to the blunder through her official Twitter account, retweeting a post of the gaffe with the caption: "OMG!"
March 9, 2018
