Donald Trump has made a surprise announcement that he plans to meet North Korean leader for ‘milestone’ nuclear talks – putting the two leaders who have repeatedly insulted, threatened and dismissed each other in the same room. Here we look at Kim Jong Un's rise to power.

Kim Jong Un was not even 30 when he assumed power in 2011.

Even inside North Korea he was little known and cut an almost comical figure on the international stage with his odd haircut and often outlandish public boasts.

Since then, he has turned his rogue nation into a nuclear powerhouse, ordered the killing of rivals and picked a fight with President Trump. Now he is fashioning himself as a peacemaker with his invitation to meet with Trump to discuss denuclearization. It will be the first meeting between a U.S. president and North Korean leader and is expected to happen within months.

“He’s surprising everybody,” said Bruce Bennett, an analyst at Rand Corporation.

The third generation of a family dynasty, Kim is often dismissed as an eccentric, heading a country so cut off from the rest of the world it is called the Hermit Kingdom. Trump has called him a “madman.”

But analysts have warned that the characterization of Kim as crazy or irrational is flat wrong. “Everybody keeps misunderstanding Kim Jong Un,” said Michael Madden, an analyst at the U.S.-Korea Institute at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Kim’s aim is to build the country into a nuclear power and to rule over one country on the Korean peninsula. "There's a clarity of purpose in what Kim Jong Un has done," Yong Suk Lee, deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, said in a speech last year.

To achieve his objectives Kim would want a security guarantee or peace agreement from the United States, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from South Korea and the lifting of economic sanctions, analysts say.

He cannot get there in a single leap,” said Sheila Miyoshi Jager, a professor at Oberlin College and author of Brothers at War: The Unending Conflict in Korea. “A vital intermediate goal is to secure North Korea, to obtain an iron-clad guarantee for the security of the nation and his regime.”

When Trump, who has boasted of his negotiating skills, sits down the Kim he will meet a savvy politician who has consolidated power inside his own country while dramatically expanding his nuclear arsenal.

The invitation to meet Trump capped a diplomatic offensive that began this year with Kim's New Year’s speech that included boasts about the country’s nuclear prowess with a desire to improve relations with South Korea.

The following month, Kim sent a delegation to the Olympics in South Korea that included his sister, Kim Yo Jong. The smiling images of her watching the Olympics were seen throughout the world.

“The timing of his moves since his New Year’s speech speaks volumes about his cunning and savviness,” Jager said.

Jager said Kim’s offer to meet with Trump is also timed to take advantage of the president’s political challenges at home and his need for a diversion. “Trump needs a diplomatic victory now more than ever,” Jager said.

Kim, who spent part of his younger years at a school in Switzerland, is more worldly than his father, Kim Jong Il, or his grandfather, Kim il Sung, both of whom rarely left North Korea.

He has opened the country to the outside world more than his father, allowing more foreigners into the country and loosening some restrictions on the economy. The capital Pyongyang and a small number of elites have benefited from the reforms, though most of the country remains poor.

Jager said Kim is looking for a balance between opening the country enough to build prosperity without losing control. “Where that line will be drawn is uncertain,” she said.

Kim is a traditionalist in other ways, though. He hasn’t shied from using the violence and terror that have been a key part of the family’s rule for the past three generations.

Kim was a relative unknown when he came to power and needed to quickly assert control over potential rivals in a government soaked in violence.

He is suspected by South Korea's government of ordering the killing of his exiled half brother, Kim Jong Nam, a potential rival who was poisoned with a toxic nerve agent in Malaysia last year. Kim also executed five senior government officials with anti-aircraft guns, according to South Korea.

"North Korea is like being in a prison,” Madden said. “You’ve got to find the biggest person and stab him on your first day so others are in fear of you."