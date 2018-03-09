A ROW has erupted after landmark gas structures that have stood on Glasgow's skyline for more than 100 years were given protected status by culture bosses.

The iconic Provan Gas Works near the city's east end were given listed status by Historic Environment Scotland(HES) following a consultation.

The towering structures were classed as category B-listings while office buildings on the site were given C-listings that legally protect them from changes.

But the site is owned by Scotland Gas Networks(SGN) and they have now launched a bid to have the decision reversed.

The Provan structures are among the largest of their kind in the country and were constructed in 1903. They were used to display huge placards for the 'Glasgow's Miles Better' campaign in the 80s.

The identical gasholders were built by Barrowfield Iron Works Limited and R. McAlpine and Sons for the Glasgow Corporation. The devices are no longer used for gas storage.

HES labelled the site near the M8 motorway as one of 'architectural significance' and awarded it special status in December.

SGN have now appealed to the Scottish Government and listed a series of complaints over the HES decision.

They claim the Provan works do not merit protection as they are not unique in Scotland and allowing special status will have a massive economic impact on potential use of the site.

SGN further claim the cost of maintaining the site will be too expensive.

They added: "The implication of the listing is that the structures should be retained in their current form which is untenable, without health & safety implications, and is therefore illogical.

"Significant changes would include that the gasholder frame would need to be structurally assessed, the columns

would need to be dismantled, shot blast, re-painted and reinstalled.

"Then there is the additional challenge of building within a circular structure and the additional build costs.

"In addition, the ongoing maintenance of the frame would need to be dealt with possibly through a service charge to any residents living within the gasholder.

"This highlights the paradox confronting any system seeking to impose formal protection on buildings conceived as moving parts.

"Once they have stopped, as the gasholders have now, the structures have no understanding or expression. In particular, spiral

guided gasholders only had one use, that for which they were originally constructed, conflating structure and machinery like a diaphragm.

"The only manifestation of their purpose, in this case, is the above ground tank. That, in itself, has no architectural

interest."

It is understood SGN also plan to appeal listing status given by HES to the Temple Gasholder Station in Glasgow and another site in Dunfermline.

In a report HES said the Provan structures were 'a rare survival of their building type'.

They added: "Provan Gasworks is a highly significant industrial site for the production of gas in Scotland and the surviving historic buildings are an important reminder of an industrial process that is now largely redundant."

A HES spokesman said: "At the invitation of SGN, we assessed a number of gaswork sites across Scotland for listing.

"We listed four sites and we understand that SGN are appealing the designation of three of those sites, Temple and Provan in Glasgow and Dunfermline, Fife.

"The listed building records for these sites are available our website and they outline our reasons for listing the structures.”

A government reporter will issue a decision at a later date.

