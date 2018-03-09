THIS weekend’s Scottish Labour conference in Dundee is the usual feast of backstabbing and infighting, with Corbynistas around Richard Leonard girding themselves for an ambush by the Sarwar-Dugdale continuity army. A handy way to gauge the paranoia is to count how many people spurn the autocue. Unspun hears one politician was so twitchy last year they refused to use it because they feared a plot to change their speech. Comrades, please!

THE big stushie at conference was over a vote on EU single market membership. Party and union bosses who didn’t like the idea made sure their own bland statement will go to a vote first to thwart it. “It’s all about unity,” a senior official reassured the media in a late-night bar as news of the wheeze broke. At which point a beaming Corbynista rocked up and gave the trade union view: “The forces of darkness have been crushed tonight! We won, they lost!”

JUST before politicians appear on TV or radio, they are asked to “say a few words for volume” to test the microphone. Most recall their lunch, or how they travelled to the studio. But a broadcasting mole tells Unspun that Alex Salmond has been gently mocking himself and his show on Kremlin TV. Asked to say a few words recently, the former FM replied: “Alex Salmond, currently paid in roubles.”

