CHRIS JACK

Rangers 2 Celtic 1

GRAEME Murty has proven he can set a team up to contain Celtic and set a team up to challenge Celtic. Now he must set one up to beat Celtic.

The chances of Rangers winning the title this term, even if they are victorious at Ibrox, are slim. But they must make the most of the opportunity to ask a different question of Brendan Rodgers and his players.

There are still doubts over the Gers’ defence, but they are in fine form middle to front and are more than capable of causing Celtic problems. They are capable of beating them, too, and this could be the day the Ibrox crowd have been waiting for.

ALISON MCCONNELL

Rangers 1 Celtic 2

I THINK it will be a tight game at Ibrox but suspect Celtic to prevail. Rangers have the momentum going into the game but Celtic can point to big game players within their ranks who have repeatedly risen to the occasion whenever there has been a hint of domestic pressure.

Brendan Rodgers' side have kept a measured calm this week in the build-up to this one and the indication is that they would rather do their talking on the park.

STEWART FISHER

Rangers 1 Celtic 1

I AM still getting pelters for my last prediction - the forecast 4-1 for Celtic didn't exactly come to pass - so it is in a spirit of some trepidation that I gaze into the crystal ball again. And what makes this match even more unpredictable are the new recruits who will be in the Rangers ranks, the uncertain form which the Parkhead side are in and a couple of key selection dilemmas which Brendan Rodgers has to wrestle with.

With Mikael Lustig out suspended, do Celtic go three at the back, with James Forrest and Kieran Tierney wide, and possibly even two strikers in the form of Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard? Could any of fit again trio Stuart Armstrong, Derdyck Boyata or Patrick Roberts be pitched into action?

Will Graeme Murty, needing the win which would make it game on in the title race, make compromises with his usual attacking line up. And can Rangers risk Russell Martin, who is struggling with a back injury, or does Bruno Alves return?

Celtic have the quality, Rangers have the better form. They also possibly still have more pressure. Both defences seem vulnerable to me so I can see both teams scoring. But as much as Rangers are improving, I still don't expect the Parkhead side to lose. I'm going for a scoring draw.

MATTHEW LINDSAY

Rangers 2 Celtic 2

Having netted 31 goals in the 10 games they have played since the winter shutdown, Rangers are, unlike in their last meeting against Celtic at Parkhead back in December, sure to score at Ibrox tomorrow.

Graeme Murty’s men have been creating chances aplenty and Jason Cummings, Alfredo Morelos, Jamie Murphy, who is fit to play tomorrow, and Josh Windass have been taking the majority of them.

But I don’t think the home team are strong enough either defensively, where they will have their hands full containing Moussa Dembele, James Forrest and Tom Rogic, or in midfield, where Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham can combine to devastating effect, to repel their visitors.

I am anticipating a free-scoring match with attacks on top and honours to finish even at the end of the 90 minutes.

SCOTT MULLEN

Rangers 1 Celtic 1

MANY pundits, journalists and experts got stung at the game on December 30 with many predicting a landslide Celtic victory. And I include myself in that.

Rangers have continued to improve since that 0-0 draw while Celtic still don’t look near the level of last season. However, I would be astonished if Brendan Rodgers’ side went into what is the most crucial league meeting of the two sides for years anything other than fired up.

I can see Rangers scoring, but do think Celtic have an extra gear. Whether they kick into it, we shall wait and see.