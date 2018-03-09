THE Shadow Scottish Secretary had been branded “clueless” after demanding the UK government publish a key list of Brexit powers after it had already done so.

Lesley Laird used her address to the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee to demand “transparency” about the powers at the heart of a dispute between London and Edinburgh.

The Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath MP told delegates people would only be able to judge how to negotiate an end to the current cross-border deadlock once the areas of conflict were known.

