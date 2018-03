NHS staff in Scotland will be treated "at least as fairly" as colleagues in England in relation to pay rises, Shona Robison has said.

The health secretary gave the assurance amid reports that more than a million NHS staff in England are to be offered a pay rise of 6.5 per cent over three years in return for giving up a day's annual leave.

A document leaked to the Guardian revealed that the UK Government is prepared to increase salaries for the 1.3 million workers on the Agenda for Change contract, which includes all staff barring doctors, dentists and some senior managers.

