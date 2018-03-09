THE UK Government has published the list of 24 devolved policy areas it wants to keep control over after Brexit, leading to claims that is conclusive proof of a “power grab”.

The SNP also accused London of resurrecting “Project Fear”, after it warned that failure to reach a deal on the powers could cost jobs and push up prices for consumers.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington published the list ahead of Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May meeting on Wednesday in an attempt to head off a constitutional crisis.

He said there needed to be a “temporary restriction” on devolved governments using some powers returning from the EU to ensure an “orderly departure” and certainty for business.

In particular, there was a need to create UK-wide common frameworks to protect the internal market.

The Scottish government says this must be done by consent, not imposed, but the UK says this would let Holyrood veto Westminster legislation, so the two sides are in deadlock.

The UK government’s provisional analysis said there were 107 devolved policy areas returning to Holyrood, most of which would not require a legislative framework, such as water quality, carbon capture and storage, and onshore hydrocarbon licensing.

The 24 areas earmarked for legal frameworks include animal health and welfare, food standards, hygiene law, food labelling, chemical regulation, procurement and services.

Mr Lidington told BBC Scotland that if they were not incorporated into UK-wide frameworks there would be a loss of jobs and "probably a higher price for consumers".

He said: "What will not help either customers or producers is to have different sets of food labelling or food hygiene or safety regulations in different parts of the UK.

“It just makes sense that we do so much trade in internal borders in the UK that we have a set of common sense rules agreed."

SNP Brexit minister Michael Russell said: "Under the EU Withdrawal Bill the UK will have the right to take control of any of the powers on this list.

"The threat is most immediate in key devolved areas such as agriculture, GM crops, fishing, environmental policy, public procurement, food standards and a range of other areas.

"Unless the bill is changed Westminster could soon be in control of these policies amounting to a major power grab and a re-writing of the devolution settlement."

Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said: “After months where the SNP has sought to spin this issue for its own ends, this brings some much needed clarity this vital matter.

“Depressingly, Mike Russell's response is to wheel out the same old tired grievance.”

SNP MSP Ash Denham said the list showed the Tory government was “itching” to open up the NHS to American health firms, and control "state aid, GM crops, the environment, food standards and much more”.

She said: “They’ve resorted to the disgraceful scaremongering tactics we saw in 2014 to try and justify a systematic erosion of Holyrood’s powers.”

At the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee, UK Leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Tories had “played right into the SNP’s hands in hoarding power for themselves”.

He said: “The fact that the Scottish and UK governments are unable to reach agreement on the 24 areas highlights the utter chaos and mismanagement that is defining this Tory Brexit.”

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie said: “Everyone knows we will need UK frameworks in the years ahead as we will have to work together and share power across the UK.

"Both sides need commit to getting an agreement in the days ahead."

Green MSP Patrick Harvie said the list showed a Tory administration “in the grip of Brexit extremists who seem to have nothing but contempt for Scotland’s parliament”.

The Scottish Retail Consortium said it wanted “the fullest possible alignment post-Brexit” in areas such as food labelling and called on the two governments to cooperate.