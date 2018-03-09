ARMED forces veterans in Scotland with the shortest service whether deployed or not were 30 per cent more likely to injured in a road traffic accident (RTA) than those who have never been in the military, according to a new study.

Past studies have revealed concerns that soldiers with an "i’m invincible” mentality threw caution to the wind after coming back from conflict zones.

Now researchers at the University of Glasgow who examined 57,000 veterans in Scotland and 173,000 non-veterans, hvae said early service leavers (ESLs), defined as those with having two-and-a-half years’ service, were most at risk on the roads when returning to civilian life, whether or not they had completed initial training.

But they found that those who had served for over 12 years were at no greater risk than the wider population.

And the authors believe that is because those with longer service had more exposure to in-service road safety education, and therefore safer on the roads.

The report said: "We have shown that over the study period as a whole, the risk of RTA in veterans was increased compared with non-veterans, with the highest increase in those with the shortest service (ESL)."

They said that indicated that there were reasons beyond military service that made ex-servicemen more susceptible than civilians to being involved in road traffic accidents.

Lead researcher Dr Beverly Bergman said: "Almost certainly, factors other than service are responsible for the finding of the highest risk in the earliest leavers, including those who did not finish training and therefore cannot have deployed.

"Early Service Leavers (ESL) are known from other studies to have experienced more childhood adversity, including abuse, family breakdown, parental alcohol and drug misuse, exposure to crime etc, and in other studies those childhood adverse experiences are associated with risk-taking behaviour, which itself is a risk for an RTA. "A study in 2008 further showed that risky driving was common (19 per cent ) in young soldiers, so there is a consistent pattern. Other studies have also shown an inverse relationship between length of service and health-risk behaviours such as smoking, with the most junior smoking more than senior personnel. "The people with the shortest service will also inevitably have received the least road safety education, through not serving for long enough."

The report did not find any evidence that the period immediately following discharge was especially risky, suggesting the Ministry of Defence (MoD) road safety programme is proving effective.

Overall the military veterans were at 17% increased risk of being in a car crash compared to civilians.

The report said: "The increase in risk in veteran car drivers accords with earlier research showing increased prevalence of risky driving behaviour in serving personnel and suggests that this pattern persists into post-service life."

Twelve years ago, the MoD introduced a new programme of road safety education in response to growing evidence on both sides of the Atlantic of the increased risk of road traffic accidents in military personnel.

In 2002, research was published in the US showing that people who had been deployed to the Gulf had an increased risk of being involved in a road traffic accident on returning home.

Studies in the UK also showed that British troops were also at increased risk on return from deployment, and that risky driving was common in people who were serving.

In 2009, one report said that soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan were twice as likely to be killed in car crashes while off-duty than other drivers.

The army reported at the time that they believed soldiers aged between 17 and 24 were most at risk - a similar age group to that for civilian drivers.

Officers at the time felt that the high death rate was despite soldiers being among the most highly-trained drivers, as many of them have to drive Land Rovers and other military vehicles as part of their duties.

Dr Bergman added: “This is an important study which has confirmed that there has been an increased risk of road traffic accidents in military veterans which is unrelated to deployment, but it is now reducing. The high risk in people who have only served for a short time is likely to reflect lifestyle risk factors which are unrelated to their military service.”

The study, which used data from the Scottish Veterans Health Study to examine rates of hospitalisation and death as a result of road traffic accidents, recommended that future research should be aimed at early service leavers and a "more in-depth identification of risk factors". Two years ago a report by the public health charity Medact said that recruiting children aged 16 and 17 into the British army places them at greater risk of death, injury and long-term mental health problems than those recruited as adults.