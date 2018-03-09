YOUNG farmer Donald MacKinnon has told of his worries for the future of crofting as concern increase about future income in Scottish agriculture.

In the wake of Scottish Farm Business Income report which shows a fall by tens of thousands of pounds in the last five years, there remains fears that matters could get worse through Brexit when the UK comes out of the single European market.

And for Mr MacKinnon, who runs a small 20 acre homestead with 30 sheep at Arnol on the Isle of Lewis if incomes continue to decline then it could spell the end for crofting.

"Everything that farmers and crofters have to spend on continues to go up but what we get for our produce does not and neither do the subsidies," said Mr MacKinnon who is also a director of the Scottish Crofting Federation.

"The price of lamb in the Highlands, fluctuates but it really has not gone up for years "We get the same price now as maybe people got in the 80s. When you look at what we have to spend on fuel and feed, they have gone up substantially, and all the other costs associated with agriculture.

"The real issue, is that the value of the produce has not kept pace with inflation and subsidies are supposed to step in then, and fill that gap, but it is just not a the right level."

There are few full time crofters on Lewis with people supplementing their income with other jobs such as weaving or fishing.

Mr MacKinnon, who by day is a community association development officer, maintains that crofting is a "really important way of allowing people in remote communities in the Highlands and Islands to supplement their income" and stops people from leaving remote communities. He warned: "If you cannot make money out of it then you are left to subsidise it from the income you have from elsewhere, and not everybody can do that. That is not sustainable.

"Even if you are not a full-time crofter, if the income from the enterprise is not enough to make it sustainable, then crofting is not going to last.

"Crofting is not just about farming the land, it is about communities and keeping people in rural areas at the end of the day. And that's why if we have Brexit and we don't have access to those markets then it's a real worry for us.

"If what we get for our produce falls even further, I am worried for the sustainability of some of our systems, the way we produce store lambs, that go for fattening elsewhere. The margins are very tight so if the price the finishers get for their lambs decreases as a result of not being able to access exports then the price we will received for our lambs will fall and if that falls any further then I would worry about the sustainability of a large number of crofting businesses. "If it is a trend that continues you could see a lot of land abandonment."

And the answer? Mr MacKinnon says Britain has to maintain access to the single European market, ensure that support for farmers is targeted "in the right way" and make sure crofters and farmers are getting "a fair price for their produce".

He added: "We should ensure that it is the primary producer, not the big supermarkets that are making the big profits out of a leg of lamb."