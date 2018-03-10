SCOTTISH Labour will introduce new laws imposing rent restrictions on Scotland's landlords.
Party leader Richard Leonard will today unveil plans for legislation to control rents in a bid to end the housing crisis.
New rules would see rents linked to average wages, with tenants given the power to challenge unfair charges.
Loading article content
Mr Leonard will say the "Mary Barbour law" – named after the activist who led Govan's famous rent strikes of 1915 – would ensure "no one is forced to rent a home that pushes them into poverty".
Speaking at Scottish Labour's conference in Dundee, he is expected to say: "I passionately believe a home is a basic fundamental human right.
"That’s why a Scottish Labour government would ensure access to a safe, secure, habitable, and affordable home.
"It is a government’s obligation to the people to guarantee that everyone can exercise this right to live in security, peace, and dignity."
He will add: "I can announce today that in parliament we have begun the work to introduce a new Rent Restrictions Act – a Mary Barbour law to protect tenants and to control rents exactly as I pledged to do in my leadership campaign.
“The Mary Barbour law will regulate the private rented sector to ensure that no one is forced to rent a home that pushes them into poverty or falls below the standards needed to protect their physical and mental health and well-being."
Mr Leonard will also reiterate Scottish Labour's pledge to start building more council houses.
He is expected to argue local government pension funds could be used to fuel a renewed building boom.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.