JEREMY Corbyn has sparked controversy after insisting his party’s Brexit vision must include barriers to prevent employers “being able to import cheap agency labour”.

The UK leader argued any deal with the EU must be compatible with Labour’s radical socialist programme for Britain.

But he provoked outcry when he outlined a number of opt-outs that would be necessary for any single market deal – including protections against immigrants being used to undercut pay.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused him of echoing Nigel Farage, while the Scottish Greens branded it a dog-whistle to the old Ukip vote.

Criticism also came from within his own party, with Labour MEP Catherine Stihler insisting: “While some voters are angry about immigration, it is the job of the Labour Party to challenge anti-immigrant sentiment and promote the benefits to our economy and public services.”

Mr Corbyn’s comments further fuelled a growing internal row over Labour’s approach to Brexit, which continues to blight its Scottish conference in Dundee.

Former Scottish leader Kezia Dugdale and Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray are among high-profile names to back staying in the single market, but the party’s leadership have quashed a vote on the issue.

Addressing delegates in Dundee, Mr Corbyn reiterated his desire to “negotiate a new and strong relationship with the single market”.

But he said: “If we are genuinely going to have a jobs-first Brexit, that deal must be compatible with our plans to bring the railways and postal service into full public ownership, transform energy markets and end the privatisation of our public services.”

He repeated calls for a comprehensive new customs union and attacked Theresa May for tying Britain to damaging EU rules.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie accused Mr Corbyn of being unable to contain his enthusiasm for Brexit.

He added: “When Jeremy Corbyn criticises Theresa May on Brexit with his words he is cheering her on in his heart.”

Mr Corbyn said retaining the benefits of the customs union and the single market was vital to future Labour governments in Holyrood and Westminster.

He added: “We would aim to negotiate a new and strong relationship with the single market and a floor under existing rights, standards and protections for workers, consumers and the environment.”

But he said Labour would seek to negotiate protections or exemptions where necessary.

He said: “We cannot be held back inside or outside the EU from taking the steps we need to develop and invest in cutting-edge industries and local business to stop the tide of privatisation and outsourcing.

“Or from preventing employers being able to import cheap agency labour, to undercut existing pay and conditions in the name of free market orthodoxy.” He added: “The European Union is set to make changes of its own in the coming period, especially in relation to the rules governing Eurozone economies and the rights of temporary migrant workers.

“It would therefore be wrong to sign up to a single market deal without agreement that our final relationship with the EU would be fully compatible with our radical plans.”

Mr Corbyn insisted devolved powers returning to the UK after Brexit must be handed directly to devolved administrations.

And he insisted Labour was “absolutely committed” to retaining the UK’s place in the European Convention on Human Rights.

He also called for Britain to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia.