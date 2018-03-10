This weekend over a thousand Labour activists will be gathering at the Party's annual conference in Dundee for the first time since the general election.

It’s a chance to reflect on the significant achievements of Scottish Labour in last twelve months, not least the election of seven MPs to Westminster and the addition of new members. It is also a chance to discuss the challenges ahead.

Brexit must be front-and-centre of that debate.

In the 18 months that I have been Shadow Brexit Secretary, I have travelled across the UK listening to the views of Labour members and supporters. Those conversations have been central to developing our policy and it’s vital that open dialogue continues, including in Dundee this weekend.

Along with thousands of Labour and trade union colleagues from across the UK, I campaigned passionately for Remain during the 2016 referendum.

My constituency, like Scotland, voted to remain. And, like many others, I was deeply disappointed when, in the early hours of 24 June, the result was declared.

The outcome was close. But it was clear. And, from the outset, Labour has always respected the result.

The question now is not about whether we remain or leave. It is about what our future relationship with the European Union should be. The answer to that question will define us across the UK for many years to come.

That is why the decisions we take now must be grounded in our values.

Labour want to build a close new partnership with the EU, based on our values of internationalism, solidarity and equality.

Priorities matter. And Labour has consistently argued for an approach that puts jobs and the economy first; that maintains and extends rights, standards and protections; and includes investing in our local communities and industries.

We have long argued too that Brexit should not, and cannot, lead to a Westminster power-grab or threaten the devolution settlement in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

At the heart of Labour’s approach is a clear commitment to a long-term deal that maintains the benefits of the single market and the customs union.

First, by negotiating a comprehensive UK-EU customs union to ensure that there are no tariffs with our EU partners and to help to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Second, by negotiating a strong relationship with the single market, which maintains full access to European markets, avoids any new impediments to trade and, importantly, does not permit any reduction in rights, standards and protections.

Labour is not - and will not - accept a deregulated race to the bottom. On the contrary, we recognise the huge economic benefits that have come from our trading relationship with the EU. In Scotland that relationship is worth £20 billion a year in exports and imports to the EU.

That’s why Labour has always insisted that the economic and social benefits of our current relationship with the Single Market and Customs Union must be hardwired into the final agreement.

That is a strong and clear commitment. Unlike the Tories, Labour is united about what it wants to achieve, even if there is a debate about precisely how to achieve it.

These commitments are backed up by the six tests I set out last year that make clear that Labour will not support a Brexit deal that does not work for Scotland and for the rest of the UK.

We are not prepared to give Theresa May’s Government a blank cheque. Parliament must decide on the final Article 50 deal, not the Prime Minister. And Parliament’s vote on the deal must be truly ‘meaningful’.

There is an alternative to Theresa May’s Brexit.

That is what Labour will be discussing in Dundee this weekend.

Labour has the unity of purpose to deliver the Brexit deal Scotland needs.

Now we must go out and fight for it.

Keir Starmer is Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union