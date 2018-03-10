SHE knew her grandfather lost his right leg after being injured by shrapnel during the First World War.
But Moira Gallie was now able to see James Henderson’s medical records online after the Erskine Hospital unveiled a new service.
The fascinating historical records feature the admissions registers of soldiers cared for by the Princess Louise Scottish Hospital for Maimed and Limbless Sailors and Soldiers – as the hospital was then known – from 1916 to 1936.
Loading article content
Ms Gaillie visited the hospital and looked up her grandfather’s records with the help of Erskine chairman Robin Crawford and Professor Tony Pollard from Glasgow University.
The university helped preserve and catalogue the records, which were originally kept in leather bound books and contained details of the injury, where they were serving and in which unit.
The online database can be accessed via https://www.erskine.org.uk/patient-records-1916-1936/
