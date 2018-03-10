Women wearing make-up for a night-out are less likely to be considered good leaders, new research indicates.
An Abertay University study found both women and men came to the same judgement when comparing images of women wearing make-up compared to those without.
Participants were shown as 16 pairs of images, showing a woman made up for a social night-out and her make-up free, and asked to choose the better leader.
Loading article content
Computer software was used to manipulate the faces and the amount of make-up shown.
Both male and female participants evaluated women more negatively as a leader if the image suggested she was wearing a lot of make-up.
Christopher Watkins, of the university’s division of psychology, said: “This research follows previous work in this area which suggests that wearing make-up enhances how dominant a woman looks.
“While the previous findings suggest that we are inclined to show some deference to a woman with a good-looking face, our new research suggests that make-up does not enhance a woman’s dominance by benefiting how we evaluate her in a leadership role.”
The study was published in the Perception journal.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.