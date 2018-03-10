The only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that attacked Paris in November 2015 has agreed for the first time to answer a judge’s questions about the attacks.

A source close to the case told The Associated Press Salah Abdeslam was in a judge’s office on Friday for a joint hearing with Ali Oulkadi, who allegedly drove him in Brussels the day after the Paris attacks.

Oulkadi dropped Abdeslam off at a safe house also used as a workshop for manufacturing explosive belts.

