A woman was attacked and robbed whilst tending to a flat tyre on a busy motorway near Johnstonebridge.

The incident took place on the hard shoulder of the motorway between junctions 16 and 17 on the A74 on Friday evening between 6.30pm and 7pm.

The 32-year-old woman was driving a white coloured Volkswagen car south when she noticed she had a flat tyre.

She pulled over to the hard shoulder approximately 3-4 miles south of Johnstonebridge to phone for assistance.

A small silver car stopped and three people got out to offer her help.

One of the men then pushed her back into her car, grabbed her by the neck and demanded money, before making off with a three figure sum of cash and her mobile phone.

The suspect who attacked her is described as white, tall with a muscular build and had short brown hair. There is no information to describe the other two suspects.

The silver car is said to have made off in a southerly direction down the motorway.

Detective Sergeant Andy McDowall at Dumfries CID said:“This was a very traumatic experience for a young woman to endure and it is vital that we trace the despicable individuals responsible.

“I appeal to any drivers who were travelling on the A74 around junctions 16 and 17 and may have witnessed this incident or anyone who saw the small silver car in the vicinity around 7pm last night to contact police immediately via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3610 of 9 March 2018.”

Alternatively calls can be made via CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.