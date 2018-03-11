SNP deputy leadership frontrunner Keith Brown has put his service in the British army at the forefront of his campaign.

He says his experience as a Royal Marine commando in the Falklands War could help the party and be invaluable if a second EU referendum was called.

Brown said his time in the Marines had instilled a discipline that would be an asset as deputy leader.

The cabinet minister said he would preside over a military-style preparedness for a referendum on the terms of any Brexit deal.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Herald, Brown said: "The main thing for me in the forces was the extent that it wasn't so much about discipline, it was about self-discipline - and I find that a very useful lesson in life."

As a 19-year-old commando in 1982, Brown took part in the Falklands War. He was in the Battle of Two Sisters, during the UK advance towards the capital, Port Stanley.

The Edinburgh-born veteran first came to prominence after Alex Salmond appointed him transport minister in 2010. Brown was charged with handling the government's response to extreme weather that year after predecessor Stewart Stevenson was forced to resign amid chaotic transport problems.

Brown said he organised drill exercises to prepare agencies for any life-threatening emergencies.

He said he was not suggesting military drill activities would be introduced for SNP campaigns if he was elected as deputy leader. However, he said that the party had to have a heightened campaign readiness.

Brown, who has ministerial responsibility for veterans, said his time in the Marines helped him learn about "resilience going through a difficult time".

He said: "In that respect it helps me do my job."

Brown said the SNP had to adopt a similarly prepared mindset for the possibility of a referendum being called on the terms of the UK's Brexit deal.

The Clackmannanshire and Dunblane MSP declined to call for an immediate second In-Out referendum.

Brown said the SNP should wait for the outcome of the Brexit negotiations to becomes clearer.

He said: "The situation with Brexit is so confused...In my view it's an absolute shambles. So let's see how Brexit pans out and then if it's possible, see if we can take a decision on that."

Brown said the SNP had to be better prepared for snap elections such as last year's General Election which saw his party lose 21 seats.

Brown said the party also had to be in a constant state of readiness to cope with unexpected developments such as Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party gaining in popularity in the final stages of last year's campaign.

He said: "So what I'm standing for is not so much about saying the referendum should be now or then, it's about saying be ready for it whenever it happens. I'm not so sure that this Corbyn renaissance is as durable or as real as people say. (But) these things can happen ... I think the lesson is that you have to be as ready as you can be."

Brown suggested his military background could help make the SNP match-fit for a second referendum on the EU or eventually on independence.

He said that the role of deputy leader should be to focus on preparing for major referendums and elections.

He said: "The real job of the deputy leader is in terms of organisation and making sure that the hugely expanded membership all feel they have the chance to be engaged in policy making.

"So if you think back to the 'general election that was never meant to be' - we all thought it would be fixed term parliaments - but the lesson of that is that things can happen at anytime."

Brown announced his deputy leadership bid last week, soon after SNP MP Tommy Sheppard dramatically ruled himself out of the race to replace Angus Robertson.

Glasgow MSP James Dornan and high profile party activist Julie Hepburn are the only confirmed candidates so far.

Nominations for the deputy leadership election open tomorrow and close on April 13, with the winner declared on June 8 at the SNP conference.