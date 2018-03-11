AWARD winning indie musicians Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbard have been revealed as headline acts for this year's Solas Festival.
The festival, a weeklong celebration of music, arts and ideas – which takes place in The Bield at Blackruthven, Perth – has been running since 2009.
As well as a diverse range of musicians including Glasgow singer songwriter Soibhan Wilson, Palestinian "super group" 47 Soul, indie-rockers Withered Hand and Scottish electronica act Bossy Love, it will feature "ideas" sessions from leading Scottish voices.
Professor John Curtice, political scientist at Strathclyde University, will be examining about how Scotland votes in a discussion session which will look at how Brexit and rise of Labour in England will effect future Scottish elections, politics and identity. Meanwhile World Poetry Slam Champion Harry Baker will be performing while Hannah Lavery, recipient of the Tom McGrath Playwriting Grant and the Workers’ Theatre Megaphone residency, will bring her solo show The Drift, exploring migrant and mixed race identities in Scotland.
The aim of the festival, for which the Sunday Herald is media partner, is to "make space for challenging debate with activists, writers and thinkers from across the political, cultural and religious spectrum" and welcomes festival-goers of all ages.
Tickets are on sale now: information is available at www.solasfestival.co.uk
