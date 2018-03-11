RUSSIAN diplomats in Edinburgh should be questioned by police investigating the attempted murder of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, according to the SNP.

Skripal, 66, was convicted by the Russian government of passing secrets to MI6, but given refuge in the UK in 2010 as part of a "spy swap" which included notorious Russian agent Anna Chapman. He and his daughter were found slumped on a bench near a shopping centre in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon after being exposed to nerve agent. Both are still critical in hospital.

Stephen Gethins MP, the SNP’s spokesman on international affairs who sits on the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said the attack bears “all the hallmarks of state involvement” and criticised the Russians for “disrespecting the rule of law”.

Senior staff based at embassies and consulates in the UK have diplomatic immunity but the UK government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office can request a “waiver” that allow police to conduct interviews.

The Russian Consul General in Edinburgh is Andrey Pritsepov, who began his career as a Soviet diplomat during the Cold War in the early 1980s.

A graduate of the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations, he has had postings in Norway and Denmark before he was appointed Senior Counsellor of the Embassy of Russia in London.

Pritsepov was working at the London embassy in 2006 when former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko was killed by radioactive polonium-210 after having a cup of tea at a London hotel with former Russian agents, Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitri Kovtun. A UK government-ordered inquiry concluded that Litvinenko's murder was "probably" approved by President Putin.

There is no suggestion Pritsepov was aware of the attack on Litvinenko before it happened, or that he had prior knowledge of the attack on Skripal and his daughter.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has denied his country's involvement in the attempted murder of ex-spy Skripal, but Stephen Gethins MP said it bears “all the hallmarks of state involvement”.

“The Russian authorities have previously shown that they are perfectly willing to step outside international norms of behaviour and the Russian government has disrespected the rule of law in both its own country and its neighbours,” said Gethins.

“I would urge the UK authorities to investigate fully these and any other attacks of this kind. Those investigating should be able to conduct their enquiries thoroughly, which would include access to staff at the Russian Embassy and the Consulate in Edinburgh.”

Other parliamentarians have raised questions about the role of Russian diplomats in the UK. Former Labour foreign office minister Chris Bryant, who now chairs the all-party parliamentary group on Russia, said: “I don’t think the Government will have any choice but to send a significant number of ‘so-called Russian diplomats’ back to Moscow if there is any evidence that the trail from Salisbury goes straight back to the Kremlin.”

A security source, who asked not to be named, added: “With the mounting evidence of Russian willingness to act outside the rules-based international order and to deploy state resources for purposes of espionage, political interference and intimidation of opponents, Moscow will only have itself to blame when its diplomatic representation comes under closer scrutiny and more sceptical assessment of what it is here to do in the furtherance of Russian interests.”

Consul General Pritsepov, who took up his post in Edinburgh in March 2014, has previously spoken of the need for a “new mood in international relations” and greater “cooperation" between Moscow and western capitals.

Pritsepov agreed to speak to the Sunday Herald about his career and recent events but a colleague who gave his name as ‘Magomet’ said Pritsepov is not available until March 19.

He said: “Our office is closed from March 8-12 due to Russian public holidays, and next week the Consul General won't be in Edinburgh.”

The Sunday Herald also asked Magomet why the Russian consulate and embassy websites were not accessible and appeared to be down in the wake of the attack on Skripal. He said they were experiencing “technical issues”.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police, which is leading the investigation into the Salisbury incident, said: “We do not discuss the identities of people we speak to as part of our investigations.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We have nothing to add.”