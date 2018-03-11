EX-SPY Sergei Skripal’s daughter Yulia may have “unwittingly” been used to deliver the nerve agent which left the pair fighting for their lives in hospital, according to security sources.

The Russians are said to be in a “very serious condition” following the nerve agent attack near a shopping centre in Salisbury last Sunday.

The police investigation is focused on the bench where the pair were found, a cemetery where there are memorials to Skripal's wife and son, and Skripal's home which he and his daughter left last Sunday before having lunch at a Zizzi restaurant at the shopping centre.

Skirpal's wife died in the UK of cancer, while his son died in St Petersburg in unknown circumstances last year.

Former MI5 security officer Charlie Laidlaw suggested Yulia, who is visiting from Moscow, may have inadvertently carried the substance which left 21 people needing medical treatment, including a police officer who remains in hospital.

Laidlaw said: “Russian intelligence has always been an efficient and effective group of services. The former KGB, now the FSB, isn’t the only game in town. All have representatives in embassies and trade delegations worldwide. Most, however, are in the business of gathering useful political, economic and military intelligence. They’re not in the business of killing people.

“That therefore suggests that the nerve agent was recently brought into the country, perhaps unwittingly by Yulia herself. The police will, no doubt, be looking carefully at flight manifests and other border records and, if a meeting between Skripal and his attacker actually took place, at phone and computer records.”

Another security source, who asked not to be named, also suggested that Yulia may have delivered the nerve agent because the “simultaneous delivery” of the substance used to target Skripal and his daughter is a “complex proposition”.

“It's clearly a line to be investigated and it will pretty quickly be clear from surviving physical evidence, or its absence, if there's anything in it,” the source said. “Were that to have been the route, it would have obviated the need to place an assassin on UK soil, and it might just help explain how they both apparently went down at about the same time.”

The security source added that “it is difficult to suppose this is anything other than a targeted action by a state agency, with a Russian connection squarely in the frame on the basis of motive and capability”.

Laidlaw said the nerve agent would have been made in a laboratory, which “suggests state involvement at some level”.

“The trouble with nerve agents, as opposed to the radioactive polonium that killed Alexander Litvinenko, is that there is no way to trace its journey,” added Laidlaw. “There may be traces of the nerve agent locally in Salisbury, but its route to Salisbury will likely be untraceable.

“What is more likely is that the nerve agent itself will throw up clues to its origin. But, while forensic testing will suggest where it was made, it does not offer any clues as to who brought it into the UK, for what use and, of most importance, on whose authority.”

Former diplomat Charles Bird, who is now a Teaching Fellow at the Centre for the Study of Terrorism and Political Violence (CSTPV) at the University of St Andrews, said Russia is known to carry out “targeted assassinations” but added that “it’s not just Russia”.

He said: “Other countries have done targeted assassinations, such as Iran, North Korea, American, Israel. The Americans and Israelis would say they target terrorists who are working to the detriment of their country. Whereas the Russians, North Koreans and Iranians tend to target opposition groups.”

Russia has denied any involvement. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says the country will respond "robustly" if Moscow is found to have been behind the incident.