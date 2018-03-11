SCOTTISH Police may not be equipped to respond to a nerve agent attack similar to the incident in Salisbury which left ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter fighting for their lives and a police officer in hospital, a former anti-terror chief has warned.

Allan Burnett, who was an assistant chief constable in charge of counter-terrorism in Scotland, and a director of intelligence at Strathclyde Police, said officers north of the border are trained to deal with “white powder incidents” but said nerve agents “don’t fall into that category”.

Former diplomat Charles Bird also warned that an assassination could happen in Scotland if a target was identified by Russian agents.

International relations expert Phillips O’Brien said the UK Government was so weak that the Russian government would perceive that there is “little risk” in carrying out an assassination on British soil.

Burnett said he expects Police Scotland to be briefed on the nerve agent used in the attack on Skripal and his daughter. The authorities have not yet made public the name of the substance.

He said: “It must have been very unclear to the police officer and the others who went to assist what they were dealing with. Police Scotland like all other forces trains and rehearses lots of scenarios including what are commonly called 'white powder' incidents although this doesn't seem to even fall into that category…I am confident Police Scotland like all other forces in the United Kingdom, and all the other emergency services, will quickly want to know what this really was and brief and equip their service in as much detail as they possibly can in how to identify and respond.

“After the immediate response comes the investigation, and I know from the Litvinenko [former Russian spy assassinated in 2006] enquiry that the police will work very closely with the security services and specialists such as Porton Down [the Ministry of Defence laboratory] to aid the investigation.”

Police Scotland said officers are trained to respond to a range of incidents, including chemical attacks.

Charles Bird, a former diplomat who is now an anti-terror expert based at the University of St Andrews, said if there was “a person of interest to the Russians” in Scotland an attack similar to the incident involving Skripal could happen.

He added: “The likelihood would depend on whether there was a target living in Scotland. If they were going to resettle somebody in Scotland you wouldn’t necessarily know about it. The knowledge would be very tightly held.”

If a target was identified in Scotland, the Russians would not hesitate to act, according to Phillips O’Brien, a Professor of Strategic Studies at the University of St Andrews’ School of International Relations.

He said: “When the facts are there, the British government will have to decide how to act. I do believe that they have been rather supine, and that this has certainly meant that the Russian government would have felt little risk in acting. If this is proven, and the government does nothing…it will prove the extraordinary weakness of the UK’s global position.”

Former MSP and ex-head of the Scottish Crime and Drug Enforcement Agency, Graeme Pearson, said Scottish police have strong links to UK-wide anti-terror specialists who would assist in the event of an attack.

He said: “Police Scotland in addition to its own significant resources has direct access to all UK specialist support as part of the Counter Terrorist response.”

Former chief anti-terror officer Burnett believes it is unlikely the perpetrator will face justice if they are identified. He said: “I've had the privilege of being briefed by senior investigating officers in charge of previous enquiries allegedly involving 'foreign agents'.

“It is my experience that the police have been encouraged to investigate such matters fully with a view to identifying the offenders. Bringing them to justice is another matter with borders and lack of extradition treaties being the real barrier.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland work with security partners to identify and disrupt threats to the UK and its citizens. This work includes preparing and training for any potential incidents whatever form they may take including chemical. This training tests our, and our partners, response to a range of incidents.”

Police Scotland also advised people who come across a suspected chemical incident to “back away, dial 999, describe the situation or item and why you think it is a chemical or nerve agent to the operator who will summon appropriate assistance as quickly as possible…remain clear of the item and try to prevent others from going near until the first emergency responders arrive.”