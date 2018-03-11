WE are all tribal, author and law professor Amy Chua says in the opening lines of her new book. We crave bonds and attachments, which is why we love clubs, teams, fraternities and family. But the tribal instinct, she goes on, is not just an instinct to belong - “it is also an instinct to exclude”.

As she surveys the fractured US political landscape, characterised by the rise of Donald Trump and the Brexit vote, Chua believes that deep-seated political-tribal divisions pose a threat to democracy, with pro and anti legions demonising each other. These tribal divisions are worsened by social media which increasingly leaves people in their own political bubble, consuming only news which confirms their worldview rather than challenges it.

“It’s almost like you view people on the other side as not Americans anymore,” she says. “It used to be that people we disagreed with - we could fight with them, you would have arguments - but they were still American.

“At this point, it’s almost like people on the other side of the political divide are enemies, killers, immoral people. I’ve been studying democracies around the world for 20 years, and the problem is that we are now starting to see in the United States dynamics that we thought were really more just like developing-country dynamics. So the stakes are very high, and I think we all need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

In her book, Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations, Chua writes that white Americans for 200 years represented an undisputed politically, economically and culturally dominant majority.

“When a political tribe is so overwhelmingly dominant, it can persecute with impunity, but it can also be more generous. It can afford to be more universalist, more enlightened, more inclusive, like the WASP elites of the 1960s who opened up the Ivy League colleges to more Jews, blacks and other minorities — in part because it seemed like the right thing to do.

“Today, no group in America feels comfortably dominant. Every group feels attacked, pitted against other groups not just for jobs and spoils but for the right to define the nation’s identity. In these conditions, democracy devolves into zero-sum group competition — pure political tribalism.”

Some US political commentators have gone so far as to say that America has not been so nakedly polarised by political tribes since the aftermath of the civil war.

Andrew Sullivan, the British-born US commentator, has written in depth about the deepening of tribal attitudes on both sides of the divide in America. We are in a different zero-sum political world,” he says. “This is a tribal scorched-earth war, underpinned by racial and gender divides, thriving regardless of the consequences for our democratic institutions, discourse, and way of life.”

Britain is already divided between Leave and Remain but an Ipsos Mori survey last December found a five-way split in public views on the key issues facing the country. There were, it said, five distinct ‘tribes’ in Brexit Britain: Young, Urban and Unengaged; Bothered by Brexit; Traditional Misgivings; Public Sevice Worriers; and the Hyper-Concerned.

Chua herself made the headlines in 2011 with her book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, in which she discussed her strict parenting of her young daughters - Sophia, now 25, and Lulu, now 22. The daughters are studying at Yale Law School and Harvard respectively, but the book earned Chua many nasty emails and more than a few death threats.

Chua asserts that America has always had a “very strong, overarching national identity - American”. People with ethnic sub-group identities - Irish-American, Italian-American, Japanese-American - had been permitted to flourish and had become intensely patriotic in the process.

“But our strong national identity is really under threat, and it’s coming from both sides,” she says. “We’re constantly trying to finger-point and say, ‘their fault’ but I think both sides are contributing to this breakdown. We need to get past this to what makes us special, which is, we should allow individual identities to flourish, like even in the gun-control debate - in different ethnic identities, different racial identities - but we can’t lose what connects us all as Americans. Otherwise, we’re going to go the way of Libya.”

Libya, a multi-ethnic nation with literally some 140 different tribes, has become a failed state because its overarching national identity was too weak. “We’re not like that,” she says. “It’s baked into our constitution - we have an ethnically and religiously neutral national identity. Anybody who shares our values can be an American, and we just have to get back to what made this country great.”

Chua also says that in US foreign policy, conflicts have tended to be viewed as grand ideological battles, such as capitalism versus communism in the Cold War, democracy versus totalitarianism in the 1940s or freedom versus the Axis of Evil post-9/11.

America had long seen democracy as a panacea, but this meant that when it ventured into countries such as Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan, it underestimated the power of tribalism in them, partly because of its own remarkable success with ethnic assimilation. Elections in these countries would surely be the answer, America thought, and the tribes would all come together. But this was a huge mistake.

“Our blindness,” Chua argues, “our failure to take seriously the importance of the group identities that matter most to people on the ground, in countries we’re supposedly trying to help, explains some of our greatest foreign-policy disasters, going back to Vietnam, to Afghanistan, to Iraq, to Venezuela.”