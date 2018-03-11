If anyone had any doubts that Brexit posed a threat to the powers of the Scottish parliament, they need only have listened to the Tory MP Bernard Jenkin addressing the devolution conference organised last week by the Brexit think tank, UK in a Changing Europe. Not only did he say that Scotland and Wales had been “allowed to vote in our EU referendum” - gee thanks for that - he airily dismissed as “fantasy” the idea that the Scottish Parliament could lose powers and influence as a result of the EU Withdrawal Bill. Jenkin, who chairs the powerful Commons Constitutional Affairs Committee, insisted that the Scottish parliament never really had powers over matters like agriculture, and only ever implemented policies imposed by Brussels. Now that the UK was taking over from Brussels, “nationalists” had no right to insist that the powers should gravitate to Holyrood or Cardiff. Thus spoke the authentic voice of post-imperial Brexit nationalism.

It must have come as something of a shock to MSPs in Holyrood to learn that they didn’t really have those 111 plus EU-derived responsibilities, which even Whitehall identified as falling under Holyrood’s remit. These include animal welfare, food standards, food labelling, pesticides, genetically modified crops, agricultural support, fisheries, etc - all of which the UK government intends to keep at Westminster pro tem. Of course, these powers were exercised within policy frameworks set at a European level, but that didn't mean they weren't part of Holyrood's jurisdiction – a reality that the Scottish government is attempting to nail down by passing the Legal Continuity Bill. This basically freezes the status quo and incorporates EU laws into Scots law. That emergency legislation received the overwhelming backing of the Scottish parliament last week, despite the reservations of the Presiding Office, Ken Macintosh.

Now, Jenkin did accept the inconvenient truth that, under the Scotland Act, 1998, matters not specifically reserved to Westminster are 'automatically' powers of the Scottish parliament. As the House of Lords EU committee reported last year, powers repatriated from Brussels become Holyrood's “by default” - (only now are we are realising just how radical the late Donald Dewar's drafting of the 1998 Scotland Act really was) -but the Tory MP brushed this constitutional nicety aside because, well, Brexit has changed the rules. The Scottish parliament was subordinate to Brussels in the past, and now it is subordinate to Westminster, and that's that. So, now we know.

