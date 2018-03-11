A man had his fingers hacked off fingers in a machete attack in a Glasgow street following a failed shooting, it has emerged.
The 26-year-old was in a car with family members in Springburn at about 4.30pm on Thursday when he was “targeted”, police said.
Two men approached him, shot at him, missed, then chased him along Dykemuir Street before he had fingers cut off with a blade as his family looked on.
The suspects, both of medium height and wearing dark clothing, made off in a blue 4x4 vehicle.
Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham said: “This was a violent and sustained attack which was carried out in the middle of a residential street in broad daylight.
“This is believed to have been an attack targeted at the victim and extensive inquiries are now under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the individuals involved.”
He added: “I also suspect that the individuals involved may have been waiting for the victim in the area and I would ask anyone who noticed two men hanging around in the area prior to the incident, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to get in touch.”
