Detectives investigating the murder of a man in a brutal street attack want to trace the driver of a car seen in the area on the night.
Paul Mathieson was found with serious head and face injuries in Houston Street, near Wilson Street, Renfrew, just after 1am on Sunday January 14.
Police believe the 37-year-old, from the town, had been there for some time following the assault, before he was found by a passer-by.
He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a week later.
Police, who are carrying out a murder probe, say they are keen to speak to the driver of a silver Mazda 2 on the night Mr Mathieson was assaulted.
The vehicle was seen at around 12.15am on Sunday January 14 in Hairst Street and Renfield Street before turning into Wilson Street and continuing on the one-way system to Fulbar Street.
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, of the major investigations team, said: “Paul died following a violent assault and it is imperative we find his killer and hold them to account for their actions.
