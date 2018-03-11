A teenage girl who was arrested after she and a man were left seriously injured during an incident inside a police van has been released from custody.
Stuart Lymer, 45, and the 17-year-old were arrested and taken to hospital following the incident in Perth on Monday.
The 45-year-old, from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, was charged with possessing a blade or object with a point in a public place when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody while the case was continued for further examination, the Crown Office said.
Police Scotland said the 17-year-old girl had been released from custody pending further investigation.
Inquiries into the incident are continuing, the force said.
The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) is carrying out an independent investigation into the incident.
The case has also now been referred to the police watchdog for England and Wales, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
