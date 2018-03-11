SHADOW Chancellor John McDonnell will vow that a Labour government would preside over an irreversible shift in wealth and power in favour of class working people.

McDonnell will use a speech to Labour's conference today to set out plans for higher taxes for the rich.

He will promise that Labour would also shift power and decision making away from London.

McDonnell will say that as Chancellor he would seek to reverse the "free market fundamentalism" of the Tory years.

He will say: “Conference, you know as well as I do that our socialism is about more than redistribution. When we return to power we will have to fundamentally change the whole economic basis of our society.

“Over the past forty years our industrial base has been dismantled … key public industries sold off … working class communities neglected … Scotland’s industries disappearing through not just neglect but deliberate attempts by Conservative governments to smash the strongholds of the labour movement.

“We will need to fundamentally reorganise our society collectively. We know that the free market fundamentalism of recent years cannot deliver the change we need. It’s not just that privatised public services are more expensive and of lower quality. We simply will not be able to face the challenges of climate change and automation without collective action.

McDonnell will deliver the closing speech at the Scottish Labour conference today.

He says: “Our goal is about shifting power from those who own the wealth in this country back to those who, through their hard work and endeavour, create the wealth in this country. That’s the real division in our society. Not between Scotland and England, but between working people and the money men. The demand of this movement and of this party is for a permanent and irreversible shift in power back to the people."