YOUNG women are less likely to regret casual sex if they initiate and enjoy the encounter, according to a new study.

Previous research has found that women regret one-night stands more than men, but a recent survey of 547 Norwegian and 216 American university students suggested that the “clearest gender-differentiating factor” for regret after casual sex is who made the first move.

Researchers also found that women feel less regret if the “partner was skilled and they felt sexually satisfied”.

