YOUNG women are less likely to regret casual sex if they initiate and enjoy the encounter, according to a new study.

Previous research has found that women regret one-night stands more than men, but a recent survey of 547 Norwegian and 216 American university students suggested that the “clearest gender-differentiating factor” for regret after casual sex is who made the first move.

Researchers also found that women feel less regret if the “partner was skilled and they felt sexually satisfied”.

All the participants in the study undertaken by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and the University of Texas were under 30-years-old.

“Women who initiate sex are likely to have at least two distinguishing qualities,” said Professor David Buss from the University of Texas. “First, they are likely to have a healthy sexual psychology, being maximally comfortable with their own sexuality.

“Second, women who initiate have maximum choice of precisely who they want to have sex with. Consequently, they have less reason to feel regret, since they've made their own choice.”

The results are “another reminder of the importance of women's ability to make autonomous decisions regarding their sexual behaviours,” said Joy P Wyckoff from the University of Texas.

“Regret is a highly unpleasant emotion and our findings suggest that having control over their decision to engage in sex buffered women from experiencing regret.”

The study also found that sexual competence of the partner played a role in whether women have regrets. Mons Bendixen, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the NTNU, said: “Women have less regret if the sex was good. For men, this also plays a less important role. The underlying causes are biological.”

Kelly Asao, who worked on the study, added: “For women, sexual skill might be a cue to high male quality, so women may profit more from high quality in their sexual partners than men do.”