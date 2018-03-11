THE figures are in and it's official – we are a nation of gin lovers. New data from the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has revealed that UK sales of gin at Christmas are now equivalent to a bottle for every adult in the UK.

Britons bought 51 million bottles of the spirit, known colloquially as Mother's Ruin, last year, and sales were up by £104 million this Christmas compared with the previous year, industry body the WSTA said.

The figure is 27 per cent higher in volume, the equivalent of more than nine and a half million more bottles, than 2016. Over 16 million bottles of gin, worth £413 million, were sold in the 12 weeks to the end of December – an extra three and a half million bottles bought or 28 per cent in volume on the 2016 festive season.

Loading article content