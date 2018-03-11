An investigation into the nerve agent attack on Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia has identified 200 witnesses, 240 pieces of evidence and involves 250 counter-terrorism officers, the Home Secretary revealed last night.

Amber Rudd stopped short of naming the “very rare” substance which was used to target the former double agent in Salisbury but stressed that the probe was “proceeding with speed and professionalism” and insisted she is putting in “enormous resources”.

Police chiefs heading the investigation into the attempted murder were summoned to an emergency Cobra meeting with Rudd yesterday afternoon as the armed forces worked throughout the day to decontaminate the affected area.

Skripal and his daughter are still in intensive care after being exposed to a toxic substance in the Wiltshire city last Sunday. Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was part of the initial response by authorities, is also “seriously ill,” according to Rudd.

Wiltshire Police said last night that Bailey “does not consider himself a hero” and said he has insisted he was “merely doing his job.” Bailey is engaging with his wife and mother who are at his bedside.

Around 180 troops, including Royal Marines, RAF Regiment troops and chemical warfare specialists, were deployed on Friday and Saturday after Scotland Yard requested specialist help.

Yesterday they turned their attention to an ambulance station near the hospital which received casualties of the attack. Military personnel in decontamination suits and masks covered an ambulance with a tarpaulin as they prepared to move the vehicle.

Police have also cordoned off Skripal’s home and the nearby cemetery where the 66-year-old's wife Liudmila, who died of cancer in 2012, and son, Alexandr, who was cremated after his death in St Petersburg last year, were laid to rest. Officers in hazmat suits were seen placing a blue forensic tent over his son's memorial stone before appearing to stuff items in several yellow barrels.

Rudd said Skripal and Yulia, 33, are in a “critical but stable condition” a week after they were discovered slumped on a bench after eating lunch at a Zizzi restaurant and visiting a local pub.

Suspicion is mounting that Russia carried out the attempt on their lives as an act of revenge against the former intelligence officer, who was convicted in 2006 of selling state secrets to MI6. He was later released as part of a spy swap with the US. The infamous Russian spy Anna Chapman was part of the Cold War style swap with Skirpal. The Kremlin denies responsibility for the attack.

When asked whether suspects had been identified, Rudd said: “It's too early, the investigation is so substantial. Painstaking and detailed.”

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood said the military deployment reflected the “seriousness” of the situation, adding: “We mustn't get ahead of ourselves but we must have a robust response and it's something that we'll be discussing with our Nato partners and with the forthcoming summit in Brussels in July. Some big questions arise as to how do you stand up to a clandestine and sinister attack deliberately done to play havoc in our society?”

Meanwhile, Salisbury's MP John Glen, also a government minister, said a “whole range of tools are at our disposal…including a number of financial and economic levers” once it is established who was behind the incident.

Police said 21 people had been seen for medical treatment since the incident. The figure includes members of the public and emergency staff, some of whom have had blood tests as well as receiving support and advice. The attack is being treated as attempted murder.