POLICE were called to Glasgow Airport following reports that Celtic star Scott Sinclair was being verbally abused by passengers. Shocked onlookers watched as cops swarmed the British Airways lounge at the Paisley-based terminal after today's Old Firm clash. Glasgow Airport staff confirmed that three passengers were seen directing verbal abuse at the Hoops winger. Paul Scott, terminal compliance manager at Glasgow Airport, said: "There was an incident at the British Airways lounge and police were called. "British Airways contacted the police and three people were removed from the flight and airport." Celtic extended their unbeaten run against Rangers to nine games with a 3-2 victory at Ibrox this afternoon.

