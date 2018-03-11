The Scottish Government has slated what it called “indiscriminate” mosquito devices installed at some railway stations to disperse young people.
Minister for Community Safety and Legal Affairs Annabelle Ewing said the gizmos - which emit a irritating screech only people under 25 can hear - were “inconsistent with our approach to tackling anti-social behaviour.”
She said: “These devices are indiscriminate, causing discomfort to everyone under a certain age, and we will investigate the evidence on their impact and potential to cause harm.”
Ms Ewing was speaking after a survey of young people found more than two-thirds of young people to experience mosquitos were left with headaches or migraines. However, three-quarters of those polled said the devices would not stop them going where they wanted to go.
Amy Lee Fraioli, chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: “If progress is to be made in tackling instances of anti-social behaviour, the root of the problem must be addressed instead of resorting to draconian measures which alienate young people from their communities.”
Mosquitos have been installed at some stations and outside private businesses to stop youngsters congregating.
