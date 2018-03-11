CRUFTS was at the centre of a security scare on Sunday after a protestor stormed the ring just moments after a Scots canine was named top dog.

Tease, a whippet from Edinburgh, was named best in show.

But seconds later, as she was placed next to the trophy, her shocked owner – Yvette Short – acted quickly to whip her to safety as a male intruder ran past.

The closing moments of Crufts at Birmingham NEC – which aired live on Channel 4 – had to be cut short as he was wrestled to the ground.

It later emerged the placard-wielding protestor was from animal activist group, PETA. Brandishing a poster reading, 'Crufts: Canine Eugenics', the activist from a Vegan strike group rushed into the arena to draw attention to what the group believes is the plight of dogs bred by humans to have unnatural, exaggerated features.

PETA Director Elisa Allen said: "Crufts glorifies pedigree fetishists' twisted pursuit of the 'perfect' dog'. There's nothing natural about breeding dogs with extreme and debilitating physical traits, and PETA urges everyone to stay away from this cruel beauty pageant."

Two-and-a-half-year-old Tease – whose official Kennel Club name is CH Collooney Tartan Tease-JW – had strong competition in the event. Nearly 21,000 dogs competed over four days for just one of seven places in the Crufts final.

The Reserve Best in Show went to Kanix Chilli, a Pointer gundog owned by Miss H Blackburn-Bennett. It was judged by Mary Ray, a professional dog trainer.

Last year, the competition was won by Miami the American Cocker Spaniel.

Dog-lovers online praised Ms Short for her quick-thinking as she lifted Tease up into the safety of her arms.

One viewer Tweeted: “when the winner of best in show thought her dog (Tease) was in danger, she grabbed her as fast as anything. That’s love.”

Tease won the Hound Group title on Friday, which qualified her for a place in the Best in Show final yesterday, which aired live on Channel 4.

Ms Short said on Friday: “I am so overwhelmed. The crowd made it all so special, they seemed to like the dog and I just hoped the judge would as well.

“Tease is a dream to live with, and I trust her 100%. It was nerve wracking in the ring, but wonderful. It’s all a bit surreal at the moment and I need time to digest it all, but I’m hoping we can do this all again on Sunday.”

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club Secretary, said: “Crufts celebrates healthy, happy dogs and recognises the special and unique bond between dogs and their owners. Tease is such an excellent dog that clearly has a great relationship with her owner, and is at home in the show ring."

Crufts organisers, the Kennel Club, said they were "looking into the incident".

A spokesman said: "It appears that protestors from PETA gained unauthorised access to the ring in the main arena at Crufts, and in doing so scared the dogs and put the safety of both dogs and people at risk in a hugely irresponsible way.

"Our main priority at the moment is the wellbeing of the dogs that were in the ring, who are being looked after by their owners and show officials.

"The NEC Group have extensive security procedures in place at Crufts and we, along with the NEC Group, will be reviewing what happened as a matter of urgency."