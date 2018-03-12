The ice has melted across much of the Scotland but this mountain hare looks like it really has gone mad for March as it rolls in the snow.

Wildlife photographer Kate Macrae braved the sub zero temperatures of the Highlands to get these pictures of the unusual behaviour. She had gone to the Findhorn Valley when she spotted the hares and at first thought they had slipped. But as she took pictures, she realised they were rolling in the snow.

Ms Macrae, 50, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, who blogs as Wildlife Kate, said: “This hare ran across the plateau in front of me and then suddenly it was upside down, legs in the air. I thought it had slipped at first and the images I captured looked like it had.

