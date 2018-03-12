A helicopter has crashed into New York City’s East River and flipped upside down in the water, killing two of the six people aboard and leaving three others in critical condition, officials said.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows the red helicopter land hard in the water and then capsize, its rotors slapping at the water.

An update on the helicopter crash in the East River being provided by @NYPDONeill and @FDNY Commissioner Nigro. Watch: pic.twitter.com/lzacSjiCT2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 12, 2018

The helicopter, a private charter hired for a photo shoot, went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence. One person, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a tugboat, officials said.

